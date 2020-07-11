UrduPoint.com
Hurriyat Leaders Express Solidarity With Attai's Family

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 07:23 PM

Hurriyat leaders express solidarity with Attai's family

Hurriyat delegations visited Budgam and expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Attai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Hurriyat delegations visited Budgam and expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Attai.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the delegations included Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Zamrooda Habbib, Hameed Ilahi, Pir Jalal, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Abdul Rasheed Dar and Muhammad Shafi Mir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Hurriyat leader expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family. They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the aggrieved family to bear the loss with patience.

