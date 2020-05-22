UrduPoint.com
Hurriyat Leaders Expressed Solidarity With Ashraf Sehrai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:42 PM

Hurriyat leaders expressed solidarity with Ashraf Sehrai

Hurriyat leaders including Jahangir Ghani Butt, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Ahmed Rathar and Syed Aijaz Rehmani, have expressed solidarity with senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, over the martyrdom of his son, Junaid Sehrai in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders including Jahangir Ghani Butt, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Ahmed Rathar and Syed Aijaz Rehmani, have expressed solidarity with senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, over the martyrdom of his son, Junaid Sehrai in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops martyred Junaid Sehrai along with his associate, Tariq Ahmed, and destroyed 17 houses during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

Jahangir Ghani Butt along with a delegation visited the residence of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and paid glowing tributes to Junaid Sehrai.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed serious concern over the continued bloodshed and vandalism by Indian troops in the Kashmir Valley.

He maintained that Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and needs to be resolved through meaningful dialogue between Pakistan and India for development, prosperity and peace in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leaders, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Ahmed Rathar and Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a joint statement expressed solidarity with Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. They said that the people of Kashmir would not allow the blood of their martyrs to go waste and would take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion. They said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was a source of inspiration for all the people of occupied Kashmir.

