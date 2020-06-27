Hurriyat leaders paid rich tributes to martyr 8-years old boy in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ):Hurriyat leaders have paid rich tributes to the youth and an 8-year-old boy recently martyred by Indian troops and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had stepped up its brutalities in the occupied territory. He said that the world powers should intervene and play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.

He urged India to give up its military and communal policy on Kashmir and give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised by its leaders. He also appealed to the UN, OIC and international human rights groups to take notice of the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum, Umar Aadil Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian troops were continuously killing innocent youth which was condemnable.

He added that the greatest service to humanity was that every individual should be allowed the right to live his life freely.

He also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of prominent Islamic scholar and former Ameer of Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan, Syed Munawar Hassan.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi, Mir Muhammad Iqbal, in a statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyred youth, said that India's brutal tactics would not change the basic reality of the Kashmir dispute. He urged New Delhi to shun its rigid policy on Kashmir and resolve the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Rafa Party, Ghulam Ahmed Azad, visited the residence of martyred Waleed Ahmed Mir and Fayyaz Ahmed and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. On the occasion, he said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and would definitely bring positive results soon.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, in a statement denounced the cold-blooded murder of an 8-year-old boy by Indian troops in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district. He deplored that the troops were engaged in the genocide of Kashmiris to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.