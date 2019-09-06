UrduPoint.com
Hurriyat Leaders Thanks Pakistan For Constructive Diplomatic Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:36 AM

Hurriyat leaders Friday expressed their gratitude to Pakistan and its brave leadership on behalf of Kashmri people in Indian occupied Kashmir for its constructive diplomatic efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):Hurriyat leaders Friday expressed their gratitude to Pakistan and its brave leadership on behalf of Kashmri people in Indian occupied Kashmir for its constructive diplomatic efforts.

India cannot suppress Kashmir movement by use of force and the brave Kashmiris are still fighting against Indian forces and will never compromise on their right to self-determination, Hurriyat leaders said while talking in a radio programme.

Hurriyat leader Ali Raza Syed said Kashmiris, Pakistanis, Sikhs and even Englishmen were holding protests against India at all forums.

The Kashmir issue has been discussed at OIC, British Parliament, European Union and United Nations, adding that UN Human Rights Conference is going to be held in Geneva and after that United Nations General Assembly session is also due.

He lauded that Pakistani nation, military and political leadership are on the same page and determined to support Kashmir cause at all costs.

Many countries have acknowledged the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir issue, he added.

He said, "We will continue our protests from September 9 till September 27 as Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom and these sacrifices will not go useless".

He said, "We are knocking at the door of every international organization to lodge our protests against illegal Indian move in Kashmir as well as human rights violation there".

Another Hurriyat leader Raja Najabat Hussain said that Indian unconstitutional act to revoke Article 370 and 35-A was being condemned throughout the world.

He said the narrative of Indian government has been rejected by all international organizations, adding, chemical weapons and pellet guns were being used on innocent Kashmiris, which was against international norms.

He said India was frustrated as Kashmir issue internationalized as a result of strategic blunder committed by Narendra Modi.

UN Human Rights commission in its reports in June 2018 and July 2019 endorsed what Kashmiris were trying to convey for a long time that India was involved worst brutalities and human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir, he mentioned.

