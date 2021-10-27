UrduPoint.com

Hurriyat Leaders' Vow To Continue Struggle Till Liberation Of Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:56 PM

Hurriyat leaders' vow to continue struggle till liberation of Kashmir

The Hurriyat leaders Wednesday vowed to continue struggle till the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Hurriyat leaders Wednesday vowed to continue struggle till the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

They called upon the United Nations to put pressure on India and ensure implementation on the Security Council Resolutions in true letter and spirit regarding the Kashmir issue.

They said that unfortunately India was being ruled by the extremist RSS ideology, which has no place for Muslims or other minorities. The BJP has resorted to more brutal acts to stifle the voice of Kashmiris.

They were addressing at a protest demonstration organized by Friends of Kashmir in front of National Press Club Islamabad to condemn Indian brutalities in Kashmir on the occasion of Black Day, being observed across the country and globe by the Kashmiri community on October 27.

Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone reiterated that Kashmiris would continue to raise voice against Indian oppression until their legitimate and inalienable right to self-determination.

He saluted the determination of Kashmiris, women and children for showing continued resistance against illegal occupation of India to Kashmir.

Nabila Irshad Advocate underlined the need for peaceful resolution to Kashmir issue for lasting peace in South Asia. She urged the international community to play its due role in resolving the dispute.

Hassan Al-Banna said world should come forward and stop India from grave human rights violations in Kashmir and give people right to decide their own fate through plebiscite.

The purpose of India's illegal occupation is to suppress the aspirations of the Kashmiris for an independent determination of their future, he added.

Despite seven decades of oppression by the occupying forces, he said it could not break the resolve of the Kashmiris for right to self-determination.

