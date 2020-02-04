UrduPoint.com
Hurriyat Leaders Welcome Observance Of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:27 PM

Hurriyat leaders welcome observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Hurriyat leaders hailed the people and government of Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders hailed the people and government of Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 (tomorrow).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement said February 5 refreshes memory of the advent of the spring of 1990 when from Jammu and Kashmir to the every village and city of Pakistan had started echoing and thundering with the call for freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that the sentiments of liberation hadn't faded nor the illegitimate and oppressive decree of fragmenting the State into two parts could affect its international character in the UN or other world political or human rights organizations.

On this day he urged worldwide unity between the Kashmiris and Pakistanis to achieve the goal of freedom for Jammu and Kashmir.

He suggested to the Government of Pakistan to take innovative steps, new ideas and policy moves on Kashmir and bring closer its friends and neutral allies for a popular and peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He stated that the days of depending upon old rhetoric had gone and would downgrade the Kashmir dispute into secondary border question between the Pakistan and India.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Chairman Muhammad Shafi Lone and Hurriyat leader Khwaja Firdous Wani in their messages in Srinagar also thanked the government of Pakistan and its people for observing the Kashmir Day on February 5.

They said the Kashmiris have been fighting Indian aggression for the last 72 years and that extending political, diplomatic, moral support and observing solidarity with the Kashmiris send a positive message globally.

AJK Hurriyat leader Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood on the occasion, reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their struggle for freedom, against all odds.

