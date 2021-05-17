Hurriyat parties to organize protest demonstration against India, Israel today

Azad Kashmir-based Hurriyat parties will organize a protest demonstration here Tuesday against the naked aggressions and grave violation of human rights by Indian and Israeli soldiers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Azad Kashmir-based Hurriyat parties will organize a protest demonstration here Tuesday against the naked aggressions and grave violation of human rights by Indian and Israeli soldiers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Palestine.

Spokesnan of the Hurriyat parties, comprising on Tehreek-e-Fikr-o-Eitiqaad Jammu and Kashmir, Forum for Jammu and Kashmir France and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (H) said in a press statement issued here Monday that the protest demonstration would be held in front of Indian High Commission near the Foreign Office at 2: p.m. on Tuesday.