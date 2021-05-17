UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurriyat Parties To Organize Protest Demonstration Against India, Israel Today

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:52 PM

Hurriyat parties to organize protest demonstration against India, Israel today

Azad Kashmir-based Hurriyat parties will organize a protest demonstration here Tuesday against the naked aggressions and grave violation of human rights by Indian and Israeli soldiers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Azad Kashmir-based Hurriyat parties will organize a protest demonstration here Tuesday against the naked aggressions and grave violation of human rights by Indian and Israeli soldiers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Palestine.

Spokesnan of the Hurriyat parties, comprising on Tehreek-e-Fikr-o-Eitiqaad Jammu and Kashmir, Forum for Jammu and Kashmir France and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (H) said in a press statement issued here Monday that the protest demonstration would be held in front of Indian High Commission near the Foreign Office at 2: p.m. on Tuesday.

Related Topics

India Protest Foreign Office Palestine France Jammu P

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

13 minutes ago

Blood donation camp to be set up to express solida ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Di Maio Tells Zarif Missile Launches From ..

2 minutes ago

28 shopping malls sealed, 9 arrested over SOP viol ..

2 minutes ago

CDWP approves four social sector development proje ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens urged to correct data to get facilities u ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.