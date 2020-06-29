Hurriyet leader ask India to refrain from spilling blood in IOK

Hurriyet leader Firdous Ahmad Shah on Monday asked the India to focus on coping with the economic crisis in view of coronavirus outbreak instead of indulging in bloodshed in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Hurriyet leader Firdous Ahmad Shah on Monday asked the India to focus on coping with the economic crisis in view of coronavirus outbreak instead of indulging in bloodshed in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Firdous Shah while paying rich tributes to the youth recently martyred in Sopore, Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama and Islamabad in a statement reiterated to continue the struggle for right to self- determination, against all odds.

He said India's inability to address seven decades old Kashmir dispute has brought South Asia to the brink of war.

Firdous Shah said critical issues like Kashmir should be the first priority of Indian state to find out its solution by involving all the stakeholders in a political process.

Earlier, the Hurriyat leader while addressing Hurriyet activists in Ganderbal vowed continue the ongoing freedom struggle to its logical conclusion.