Hurriyet Leader Calls World Powers To Address Post Curfew Alarming Situation In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Hurriyet Leader calls world powers to address post curfew alarming situation in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Hurriyet Leader on Thursday has called international community to play its role for addressing post curfew alarming situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and to help the Kashmiri people get their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

Hurriyet Leader Ali Raza Syed talking to private news channel said, Pakistan conveyed a strong message to the Kashmiris that they are not alone in this time and Pakistan will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

International community has expressed concerns over Indian atrocities and blocking all modes of communications in the Held valley, he said, adding, it is the Indian narrative that Kashmir is its internal issue, has been rejected by the world.

He said it is an achievement and success of Pakistan that 58 countries have condemned Indian human rights violations in Held Kashmir.

Kashmiris should be given their just right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions, he demanded.

The international organizations must send fact finding missions in the valley to investigate about Indian atrocities, leader said.

Indian attempts to label the legitimate Kashmir struggle as terrorism cannot deter the valiant people of IoK from their demand of exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, he said.

Hurriyet leader said India's jingoism has posed serious threat to regional peace and International community should intervene to avoid any catastrophe.

