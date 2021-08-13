Hurriyet leaders greet Pakistan on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have greeted the people and government of Pakistan on the eve of their Independence Day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Khawaja Firdous, Abdul Ahad Parra, Yasmeen Raja, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front, the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Shabbir Ahamd Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, HR activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Dr Musaib Ahmad, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, JKPL Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Kashmir Tehreeke Khawateen, General Secretary, Ms Shamim Shawl, Tehreek�e-Istiqlal Vice Chairman, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt and JKSM Chairman, Altaf Ahmad Butt in their separate statements on Friday, expressed the hope that Pakistan would continue to play its selfless and historic role in bringing the Kashmiris' right to self determination movement to its logical conclusion.

In their separate statements, they said, the day is not away when the people of Kashmir will also celebrate the Independence Day with their Pakistani brothers. They also prayed for the prosperity, solidarity and integrity of Pakistan. "We pray for peace, prosperity, stability and integrity of Pakistan," they added.

The leaders also thanked the Government of Pakistan for its moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed people of Kashmir in pursuing their struggle for right to self-determination as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

They said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was a nuclear flashpoint causing a constant potential threat to nuclear war hovering over the entire South Asia. Therefore, to avoid any nuclear confrontation, meaningful dialogue between India, Pakistan and the true representatives of the Kashmiris is imperative, they added.

They said that like past, Pakistan would continue its support to the people of Kashmir on political and diplomatic levels for their birthright to self determination.

They urged the world powers to put pressure on India to take some tangible steps for the early resolution of Kashmir dispute so that the worst type of human rights violation being committed in IIOJK could be stopped. They said that stable and prosperous Pakistan was imperative for peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the leaders in their statements urged the people of Kashmir to observe Indian Independence Day, August 15 as Black Day as a mark of protest against India's forcible occupation of Kashmir.

Terming India as usurper, they said the country that has deprived millions of Kashmiris of their fundamental rights and snatched their fundamental freedoms by occupying their motherland has no justification, whatsoever, to celebrate Independence Day.