Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries stages rally for Kashmir solidarity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A protest rally was taken out by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) here Tuesday against Indian atrocities and changing of status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian

The rally was attended among others by the president HCCI Mohammad Saleem Shaikh, vice president Pir Syed Mehmood I Jaffery, Mohammad Arif, Ziauddin, Syed Yawar Ali Shah, Yousif Memon, Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Sallahuddin Ghori, Mushtaq Majeed, Tariq Shaikh, Mohammad Iqbal Shaikh, Mohammad Hussain Ghori, Anwar Kundan, Abdul Haq, Altaf Qureshi, Mohammad Shakir Memon, Zia Masroor Jaffery, Azam Chohan, Abdul Sattar Khan, Rehmatullah Saand, Aslam Nurban and Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh.

The Participants of the protest rally condemned the human rights violations committed by Indian occupation forces in Indian Held Kashmir and demanded of the world community to take notice of inhuman acts of Indian Prime Minister Modi.

They said India had converted Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into big prison where millions of Kashmiris had been kept confined. The people of Kashmir have been deprived of their basic rights, they expressed.

They also demanded of the International community to take notice of Indian brutalities against innocent and armless people of Occupied Territory and stop to restore its pre August 5 status.

The participant of the rally while holding National as well as Kashmiri flags also chanted slogans in favour of people of Indian Held Kashmir and termed Kashmir as lifeline for Pakistan.

On the occasion, the representatives of business community set ablaze effigy of Indian Prime Minister Modi and Indian flag and marched on the road towards Hyderabad Press Club to show solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir.