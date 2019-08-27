UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industries Stages Rally For Kashmir Solidarity

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:31 PM

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries stages rally for Kashmir solidarity

A protest rally was taken out by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) here Tuesday against Indian atrocities and changing of status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A protest rally was taken out by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) here Tuesday against Indian atrocities and changing of status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian government.

The rally was attended among others by the president HCCI Mohammad Saleem Shaikh, vice president Pir Syed Mehmood I Jaffery, Mohammad Arif, Ziauddin, Syed Yawar Ali Shah, Yousif Memon, Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Sallahuddin Ghori, Mushtaq Majeed, Tariq Shaikh, Mohammad Iqbal Shaikh, Mohammad Hussain Ghori, Anwar Kundan, Abdul Haq, Altaf Qureshi, Mohammad Shakir Memon, Zia Masroor Jaffery, Azam Chohan, Abdul Sattar Khan, Rehmatullah Saand, Aslam Nurban and Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh.

The Participants of the protest rally condemned the human rights violations committed by Indian occupation forces in Indian Held Kashmir and demanded of the world community to take notice of inhuman acts of Indian Prime Minister Modi.

They said India had converted Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into big prison where millions of Kashmiris had been kept confined. The people of Kashmir have been deprived of their basic rights, they expressed.

They also demanded of the International community to take notice of Indian brutalities against innocent and armless people of Occupied Territory and stop to restore its pre August 5 status.

The participant of the rally while holding National as well as Kashmiri flags also chanted slogans in favour of people of Indian Held Kashmir and termed Kashmir as lifeline for Pakistan.

On the occasion, the representatives of business community set ablaze effigy of Indian Prime Minister Modi and Indian flag and marched on the road towards Hyderabad Press Club to show solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Protest World Business Road Jammu Hyderabad Chamber Shakeel August Commerce Government Million

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi receives UK Minister of State for ..

32 minutes ago

UAE continuing strategy of women’s empowerment: ..

32 minutes ago

Gomal Zam Command Area project to uplift areas soc ..

50 seconds ago

UAE Ambassador, Omani minister accelerate cooperat ..

32 minutes ago

Mukhtiar posted DD Protocol

51 seconds ago

National Highways and Motorways Police recover car ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.