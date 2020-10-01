UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ideal Sectarian Harmony Prevails In AJK: President Masood:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:31 PM

Ideal sectarian harmony prevails in AJK: President Masood:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that ideal sectarian harmony prevails in the liberated territory because of the moderation of the religious scholars

MIRPUR [AJK} (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that ideal sectarian harmony prevails in the liberated territory because of the moderation of the religious scholars.

"The religious scholars and parties of AJK, while marching on the path of moderation, have always advised the people to follow Islamic rites, and thus played an exemplary role in the promotion of the religion," he asserted.

Talking to Secretary-General Jamiat Ahle Hadees Daniyal Shahab Madni in the State's metropolis on Thursday, he said that the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad? and his teachings serve as the best source of guidance for the Muslim community and the whole mankind as well, and we do not need to look towards somewhere else for this purpose, AJK President office later told media here Thursday evening.

The AJK president while describing the Muslim Ummah as a big power, maintained that no power on the earth can afford to ignore the strength of the Muslim world. However, the Muslims need to inculcate unity in their rank and file, and besides upholding their strength, they should remove their all-out weaknesses, and the ulema are to play an active role in this regard.

He stressed the ulema to use the platforms of religious congregations to apprise the world of the brutalities being perpetrated by the Indian forces against the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, and tell their followers that it is their religious and national obligation to rid their besieged brethren of occupied Kashmir, from their Indian subjugation.

The AJK President urged the ulema to consider as their basic obligations to rescue of the Muslims of India in general and the Muslims of occupied Kashmir in particular.

Paying rich tributes to the leadership of Jamiat Ahle Hadees, he said that the party chief Allama Sajid Mir in Pakistan and Maulana Siddique Balakoti and Daniyal Shahab in Azad Kashmir through their broadmindedness have played an important role in promoting sectarian harmony.

On this the occasion, Daniyal Shahab said that eradication of sectarianism, respect of ulema of all schools of thought and promotion of genuine teachings of Koran and Hadith were the basic objectives of his party.

Appreciating the role of the AJK president in maintaining sectarian and interfaith harmony and establishing contacts with the ulema of all schools of thought in Azad Kashmir without any discrimination, Maulana Daniyal Shahab Madni hoped that the state president would continue to play their role in future as well.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Media All From Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan set to join pro boxing bandwagon as Asian ..

2 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders strongly criticized Indian court' ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 13 lives, infects 361: Chief Minis ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Confirms Record 3,825 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Ho ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.