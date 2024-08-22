Open Menu

Ideology Of Accession To Pakistan Most Important Spiritual Ideology For Kashmiris: AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Ideology of accession to Pakistan most important spiritual ideology for Kashmiris: AJK PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the ideology of accession to Pakistan is the most important spiritual ideology for him and the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir state. 

“Whoever will try to sabotage it then the law will take its course,” the PM stated.

PM Anwar ul Haq said he had inherited this ideology from his father and would pass it on to the next generation.

"Our parents, us, and our future generations have always advocated for this ideology and we will continue to do so in the future until it is translated into reality,"  Anwar expressed these words while talking to various public representative delegations here late on Wednesday.

"Being a democratic person, everyone has permission to promote their ideology, but the state will not allow spreading hatred or sectarianism, and wherever peace is endangered or disrupted, the government will perform its duties,"  he warned.

The AJK PM continued that his government provided historic subsidies on electricity and flour to the public and bore a budget deficit of 71 billion.

Anwaar said his government provided Rs. 1 billion in funds to local government institutions to spend on public welfare projects.

"We presented the first tax-free budget in the history of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the state government was providing every possible facility to the masses and that reforms were being introduced in various sectors.

The PM emphasized that many public representative organizations talk about rights, but now they will also have to talk about responsibilities. 

"We cut the privileges of the current cabinet members and reduced the expenses of the Prime Minister's House, which resulted in the current 32-member cabinet's expenses being half of the previous cabinet's expenses,"  he concluded.

APP/ahr/378

