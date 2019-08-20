If attacked, AJK would be turned into graveyard of Indian forces: Masood Khan

"If India committed the blunder of carrying out strike on Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the whole state would be turned into a graveyard of Indian forces," warned AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019) "If India committed the blunder of carrying out strike on Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the whole state would be turned into a graveyard of Indian forces," warned AJK President Sardar Masood Khan.

Talking to national and international media here on Tuesday, he reminded to the Modi regime the statement of the first Indian Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru in which he had advised his nation not to commit the mistake of striking Azad Kashmir, otherwise, no Indian personnel would return alive from there.

The AJK president said that eyes were focused on the UN Security Council as to what steps it takes to prevent the potential human tragedy in the wake of war hysteria of Indian rulers, and what strategy it adopts to minimize the dangers of war and destruction hovering over the region.

"Without waiting for any formal request from Pakistan or the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Security Council should take immediate action under clauses 1, 33, 34, 35, 36, 41 and 42 of the UN charters and play its role in reducing dangers posed to peace and security of South Asia as had been done in case of Mali, Sudan and many other central Africa states," he added.

In reply to a question, Sardar Masood Khan said that at present, the whole Kashmir valley is completely under siege, and the carnage of innocent civilians is continuing at the hands of Indian troops. "The whole occupied state is faced with acute shortage of foodstuffs and life-saving drugs, and the UN Security Council should immediately intervene and establish a humanitarian corridor to save the lives of stranded Kashmiri people," he stressed.

The AJK president called upon the UNSC to take immediate notice of constant violations of ceasefire agreement and secure an end to shelling and firing by Indian forces on the civilian population living along the Line of Control.

He maintained that more than three dozen civilians of Azad Kashmir have been killed and dozens others injured I recent days setting the worst example of provocation by the Indian army.

Answering various questions from the journalists, the state president asserted that Pakistan was effectively pleading the Kashmir case on the international level to the full satisfaction of the Kashmiri people. However, Kashmiri people do not recognize any so-called Line of Control and they are keen to trample this line to rush to the rescue of their brethers ad sisters facing repression in the Indian occupied territory.

Sardar Masood Khan said that we are peace-loving people and we do not want to fan the flames of war, but if war is imposed on us, we would fight the Indian aggression shoulder to shoulder with our brave armed forces of the country.

"If war breaks out between Pakistan and India, it would not be a war limited to two countries only but it would have its negative effects on the entire world," he cautioned, and prevailed upon the United Nations to set up special international courts to probe genocide of Kashmiri people and the use of chemical weapons by India against them.