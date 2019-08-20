UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

If Attacked, AJK Would Be Turned Into Graveyard Of Indian Forces, Warns AJK President

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:27 PM

If attacked, AJK would be turned into graveyard of Indian forces, warns AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan warned India that if it committed the blunder of carrying out strike on Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the whole state would be turned into the graveyard of Indian forces

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan warned India that if it committed the blunder of carrying out strike on Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the whole state would be turned into the graveyard of Indian forces.

Talking to media in the Federal capital on Tuesday, he reminded the Modi regime the statement of the first Indian Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru in which he had advised his nation not to commit the mistake of striking Azad Kashmir, otherwise, no Indian personnel would return alive from there, said AJK Presidential Secretariat press release on Tuesday.

The AJK president said that eyes were focused on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as to what steps it takes to prevent the potential human tragedy in the wake of war hysteria of Indian rulers, and what strategy it adopts to minimize the dangers of war and destruction hovering over the region.

"Without waiting for any formal request from Pakistan or the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the UNSC should take immediate action under clauses 1, 33, 34, 35, 36, 41 and 42 of the UN charters and play its role in reducing dangers posed to peace and security of South Asia as had been done in case of Mali, Sudan and many other central Africa states," he added.

In reply to a question, Masood Khan said that at present, the whole occupied Kashmir valley is completely under siege, and the carnage of innocent civilians is continuing at the hands of Indian troops. "The whole occupied state is faced with acute shortage of food stuffs and life-saving drugs, and the UNSC should immediately intervene and establish a humanitarian corridor to save the lives of stranded Kashmiri people," he stressed.

The AJK president called upon the UNSC to take immediate notice of constant violations of ceasefire agreement and secure an end to shelling and firing by Indian forces on the civilian population living along the Line of Control.

He maintained that more than three dozen civilians of Azad Kashmir have been killed and dozens others injured in recent days setting the worst example of provocation by the Indian army.

Answering various questions from the journalists, the state president asserted that Pakistan was effectively pleading the Kashmir case on the international level to the full satisfaction of the Kashmiri people. However, Kashmiris do not recognize any so-called Line of Control and they are keen to trample this line to rush to the rescue of their brothers and sisters facing repression in the Indian occupied territory.

Sardar Masood Khan said that we are peace-loving people and we do not want to fan the flames of war, but if war is imposed on us, we would fight the Indian aggression shoulder to shoulder with our brave armed forces of the country.

"If war breaks out between Pakistan and India, it would not be a war limited to two countries only but it would have its negative effects on the entire world," he cautioned, and prevailed upon the United Nations to set up special international courts to probe genocide of Kashmiri people and the use of chemical weapons by India against them.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Injured Firing Shortage Prime Minister World Army United Nations Drugs Mali Jammu Sudan Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Emirati poet, writer Habib Al Sayegh dies

16 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi kicks off tree plantation campaign

3 minutes ago

Japan Willing to Step Up Efforts to Facilitate Xi' ..

3 minutes ago

Washington Prepared to Terminate INF Treaty Long i ..

3 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.2 Quake Strikes Off Japanese Coast - U ..

3 minutes ago

Finnish President Says Wants to Raise Geopolitics, ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.