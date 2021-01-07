IGHDS expresses solidarity with Kashsmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :An event held in Sukkur on Thursday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris by the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in collaboration with Pakistan Zindabad Basic Organization (PZBO) and Shaheed Dodo Welfare Organization Sukkur chapter.

Youth of various district presented different scripts and special documentary on a large screen in which Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and the human tragedy unfolding in the territory was depicted.

Speakers said the Kashmiris had the right to get independence and India be held accountable for killing hundreds and thousands of innocent people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

They said that Indian forces have illegally occupies Kashmir and women, children, youths and even elderly are victim of Indian forces. We should aware our youths of the unmatched freedom struggle of Kashmiris brethren who are braving brutalities of Indian forces.

The world powers must play their role in providing a level playing field to Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination as per the United Nations (UN) resolutions, they added.

Murtaza Gahnghro, Azra Jamal, Barkat Soomro, Maqsood Imam, Bakhtwar Nazir and others also spoke.