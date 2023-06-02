IGP calls on AJK President Ch. Sultan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Ameer Ahmed Sheikh called on the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the Federal metropolis on Friday and discussed the issues of public interest in detail.

The AJK Police chief briefed the President regarding the professional activities of the AJK Police.