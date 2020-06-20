UrduPoint.com
IHK People Rendering Sacrifices For Right To Self-determination

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 06:58 PM

IHK people rendering sacrifices for right to self-determination

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Moment (DPM) have said that the people of occupied Kashmir are fighting for securing their birthright to self-determination and will render every kind of sacrifice to achieve their goal

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKML Acting Chairman, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and Pulwama districts and said that their sacrifices would definitely bring positive results.

He said despite the current unfavorable situation in Kashmir, the people of the territory had continued their struggle for peaceful settlement of the dispute in accordance with their aspirations and the UN resolutions.

Farooq Tawheedi said the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs was to continue their mission till success and never allow anyone to betray their great sacrifices.

The DPM General Secretary, Pir Hilal Ahmed, in a statement in Srinagar said the Indian forces would not be able to suppress the voice of Kashmiris through oppression.

He said from August 05, 2019 till date, Indian troops had martyred countless innocent Kashmiris during cordon and search operations and set dozens of settlements on fire. He said that India under a conspiracy wanted to turn the Muslim majority into a minority by adopting Israeli policy in the occupied territory.

Saluting the more than 20 innocent Kashmiri youth who have been martyred by Indian troops during this month, Pir Hilal Ahmed said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

