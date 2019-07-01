IHK youth shot at by unidentified gunmen dies

A 25-year-old youth who was shot at by unidentified gunmen Sunday evening in Old Town area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district succumbed to injuries at Soura hospital in Srinagar on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A 25-year-old youth who was shot at by unidentified gunmen Sunday evening in Old Town area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district succumbed to injuries at Soura hospital in Srinagar on Monday morning.

The youth identified as Sameer Ahmad Ahanger received bullet injuries in abdomen and leg, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Media reports said that he was shot at late last evening and was shifted to district hospital Baramulla in a critical condition. The doctors at the hospital referred him to Soura hospital for specialized treatment.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.