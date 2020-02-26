UrduPoint.com
IHRAAM Urges ICC To Open Investigation Into Indian Genocide Against Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The International Human Rights Association of American Minorities (IHRAAM), an international NGO, has accused India of genocide in occupied Kashmir and urged the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Fatou Bensouda to open a formal investigation of the allegations.

"The ICC chief prosecutor should open an investigation under article 6 and 7of the Statute of Rome," said a written statement delivered by the IHRAAM in 43rd session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva as agenda item 4.

This was the first international NGO that had demanded an investigation of the genocide in occupied Kashmir probably first ever since the conflict arose.

IHRAAM served as an umbrella organization to facilitate and coordinate the efforts concerning human rights and the right to self-determination. It was awarded Consultative Status by the United Nations in 1993.

According to the statement issued by the IHRAAM from Geneva, the rights group also asked the Chief Prosecutor of the ICC to urgently order to stop India's genocidal conduct in occupied Kashmir.

The statement said that India's campaign against the Kashmiris includes killing, rape, causing serious bodily and mental harm, inflicting conditions that were calculated to bring about physical destruction, imposing measures to prevent births and forcible transfers , are genocidal in character because they are intended to destroy the ethnic Kashmiris in whole or in part.

IHRAAM also called upon the United Nations General Assembly, the UN Human Rights Council ( UNHRC) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to prevent genocide of the Kashmiris.

The rights group also demanded an international commission of inquiry into civilian killings in Indian occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces and prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime of genocide in Kashmir, which, act at the behest of Indian state.

The statement said 'India should be held responsible for alleged genocide against Kashmiris', a majorty- Muslim ethnic group that has been living under Indian occupation for last 72 years.

Indian military unleashed a brutal military campaign against Kashmiris in 1988 in response to a call for UN-supervised plebiscite in Kashmir as recognised by the word body.

More than 100,000 Kashmiri had been killed and tens of thousands fled to Azad Kashmir to escape mass rape, killings and burning of their homes.

