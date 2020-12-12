UrduPoint.com
IIOJK Authorities Extend Ban On 4G Internet Service Till Dec 25

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 01:15 PM

IIOJK authorities extend ban on 4G internet service till Dec 25

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the authorities have extended the ban on high speed internet service in the territory till December 25, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the authorities have extended the ban on high speed internet service in the territory till December 25, 2020.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an order issued secretary for Home Department of IIOJK, Shaleen Kabra, said that the ban on high speed 4g internet connectivity would remain in force till December 25 in the occupied territory except for two districts � Ganderbal in Kashmir Valley and Udhampur in Jammu region.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in IIOJK on August 5, last year, when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under military siege.

Although, the Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the occupied territory but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hurriyat leaders, political activists and several international organizations working for rights of common people and journalists including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and Committee to Protect Journalists have time and again demanded restoration of 4G internet service in IIOJK to help the residents of the territory to deal with an unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19.

However, the Modi regime has paid no heed to the pleas and keeps on extending the ban on the service.

