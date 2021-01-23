IIOJK authorities extend ban on 4G internet service till Feb 06

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the authorities have extended ban on the 4G internet service in the territory, barring two districts, till February 06, 2021

According to Kashmir Media Service, an order issued by the authorities said the ban on 4G internet services has been extended in the territory, except Udhampur and Ganderbal districts, till 06 February.

The 4G internet service remains suspended in IIOJK since August 05, 2019 when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under military siege.

On the other hand, Private Schools Association of IIOJK has filed a writ petition before the Indian Supreme Court seeking restoration of 4G internet service in the occupied territory.

The Modi regime has not restored the service despite repeated calls by Hurriyat leaders, political activists and several international organizations working for rights of common people and journalists including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and Committee to Protect Journalists to enable the residents of the territory to deal with an unprecedented situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.