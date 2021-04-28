UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IIOJK Authorities Impose Fresh Restrictions In Srinagar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:48 PM

IIOJK authorities impose fresh restrictions in Srinagar

The authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have reimposed restrictions under section-144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have reimposed restrictions under section-144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad, in a tweet said in view of massive spurt in positive cases section 144 is imposed in Srinagar District to contain further spread of the epidemic. He said, assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect.

`The district administration Srinagar also declared eight more areas as Containment Zones in the district in view of surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

`As per an order issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar, the areas which have been declared containment Zones are Fatehkadal, Batpora, Chanpora, Panthachowk, Nowshera, Rawalpora, Hawal.

`In a separate order issued by the Srinagar authorities, Rajbagh area has also been declared as containment zone in view of the detection of more than twenty fresh COVID-19 cases.

`As per official data, on Tuesday Srinagar reported its highest spike of 1,144 COVID-19 cases. The data adds that the total number of cases in Srinagar mounted to 40,538 while the death toll has reached 513. The summer capital has the highest number of active positive cases (6,872). It implies the district has the highest number of patients admitted in hospitals.

The authorities had already imposed night curfew in the city like other parts of the occupied territory.

Related Topics

Assembly India Jammu Srinagar Nowshera Criminals Media

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 117,100 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

China's port city Tianjin sees steady rise in fore ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Expels Three Staffers of Slovakian Embassy ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand provides support in response to COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

Iran to Launch Sputnik V Vaccine Production in Nea ..

6 minutes ago

Food Safety Authority crackdown on mafia in Town-I ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.