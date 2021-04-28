IIOJK authorities impose fresh restrictions in Srinagar

The authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have reimposed restrictions under section-144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have reimposed restrictions under section-144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad, in a tweet said in view of massive spurt in positive cases section 144 is imposed in Srinagar District to contain further spread of the epidemic. He said, assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect.

`The district administration Srinagar also declared eight more areas as Containment Zones in the district in view of surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

`As per an order issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar, the areas which have been declared containment Zones are Fatehkadal, Batpora, Chanpora, Panthachowk, Nowshera, Rawalpora, Hawal.

`In a separate order issued by the Srinagar authorities, Rajbagh area has also been declared as containment zone in view of the detection of more than twenty fresh COVID-19 cases.

`As per official data, on Tuesday Srinagar reported its highest spike of 1,144 COVID-19 cases. The data adds that the total number of cases in Srinagar mounted to 40,538 while the death toll has reached 513. The summer capital has the highest number of active positive cases (6,872). It implies the district has the highest number of patients admitted in hospitals.

The authorities had already imposed night curfew in the city like other parts of the occupied territory.