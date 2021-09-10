IIOJK authorities intensify restrictions to prevent Hyderpora march

The authorities intensified restrictions in different areas of Srinagar, Thursday, to prevent people from conducting a march towards Hyderpora area in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The authorities intensified restrictions in different areas of Srinagar, Thursday, to prevent people from conducting a march towards Hyderpora area in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

All Parties Hurriyat Conference had given a call for the march towards the grave of veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, at Hyderpora in Srinagar to pay tribute to him and reiterate the commitment (Tajdeed-e-Ahad) to carry forward the ongoing freedom movement, KMS reported.

However, the occupation authorities intensified restrictions and deployed additional Indian troops and police personnel in Srinagar, Baramulla, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and other cities and towns to stop people from conducting the march towards Hyderpora. Indian police even locked the Jamia Masjid Hyderpora from outside and disallowed people to offer Juma prayers.

The occupation authorities also prevented people from offering Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Hazratbal Shrine, Khanqah-e-Muala and other major mosques of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, imams, khateebs, ulemas and religious clerics in various local mosques paid rich tributes to the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani.

They appealed to the Kashmiri people to carry forward the mission of their martyrs with commitment and dedication like iconic leader, Syed Ali Gilani.

Syed Ali Gilani remained steadfast in his devotion to the Kashmir cause till his last breath. His unflinching resolve towards the freedom movement will remain a golden page in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. He single-handedly changed the course of history by instilling the spirit of freedom from Indian illegal occupation in every Kashmiri.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government may have killed Syed Ali Gilani in custody but it couldn't bury his soul. Today, every Kashmiri has become a Gilani and wants to carry forward his mission and even sacrifice his/her life for this sacred cause.

The Modi regime cannot erase Kashmiris' love for the veteran leader by not allowing people to attend his funeral prayers. Kashmiri people know this fact fully well that they have no other option but to fight the Indian machinations with unity and determination.