IIOJK business community stalwart in exile Dr Mubeen Shah calls for boycott Indian products

(@FahadShabbir)

Seeking immediate imposition of sanctions against India and Israel, for their increased aggressive actions followed by genocide of the freedom-loving people in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine, veteran business community leader of the IIOJK state and ex-President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, occupied Srinagar Dr Mubeen Shah, now in exile abroad, has called for a boycott of Indian products, the world over

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Jan, 2024) Seeking immediate imposition of sanctions against India and Israel, for their increased aggressive actions followed by genocide of the freedom-loving people in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine, veteran business community leader of the IIOJK state and ex-President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, occupied Srinagar Dr Mubeen Shah, now in exile abroad, has called for a boycott of Indian products, the world over.

"Yes, it is the need of the hour for the sake of not only Kashmiris but also for Palestinians, as well as Indian Muslims", Dr Shah said in an informal chat with APP over the telephone late Friday.

"As a businessman I am of the considered opinion that until and unless the economy of India does not get affected it will continue to do atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Indian Muslims", he categorically said.

Dr Mubeen Shah continued by saying " I have several times told that the ruling class in India is from the Baniya class for whom there is a popular saying in Hindi “chamdi jaye magar dumde na jaye” - meaning that even if a person loses even the skin of his person but a penny should not be lost", he underlined.

The Kashmiri business community stalwart in exile Dr Mubeen Shah concluded by saying "As I say go for the jugular and that is the economy of India & then only it will stop the genocide in Kashmir in unlawful and forced Indian occupation and a future genocide of Indian Muslims in various parts of India:, he added.