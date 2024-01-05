Open Menu

IIOJK Business Community Stalwart In Exile Dr Mubeen Shah Calls For Boycott Indian Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 08:10 PM

IIOJK business community stalwart in exile Dr Mubeen Shah calls for boycott Indian products

Seeking immediate imposition of sanctions against India and Israel, for their increased aggressive actions followed by genocide of the freedom-loving people in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine, veteran business community leader of the IIOJK state and ex-President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, occupied Srinagar Dr Mubeen Shah, now in exile abroad, has called for a boycott of Indian products, the world over

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Jan, 2024) Seeking immediate imposition of sanctions against India and Israel, for their increased aggressive actions followed by genocide of the freedom-loving people in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine, veteran business community leader of the IIOJK state and ex-President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, occupied Srinagar Dr Mubeen Shah, now in exile abroad, has called for a boycott of Indian products, the world over.

"Yes, it is the need of the hour for the sake of not only Kashmiris but also for Palestinians, as well as Indian Muslims", Dr Shah said in an informal chat with APP over the telephone late Friday.

"As a businessman I am of the considered opinion that until and unless the economy of India does not get affected it will continue to do atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Indian Muslims", he categorically said.

Dr Mubeen Shah continued by saying " I have several times told that the ruling class in India is from the Baniya class for whom there is a popular saying in Hindi “chamdi jaye magar dumde na jaye” - meaning that even if a person loses even the skin of his person but a penny should not be lost", he underlined.

The Kashmiri business community stalwart in exile Dr Mubeen Shah concluded by saying "As I say go for the jugular and that is the economy of India & then only it will stop the genocide in Kashmir in unlawful and forced Indian occupation and a future genocide of Indian Muslims in various parts of India:, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Business Israel Palestine Srinagar Chamber Commerce Muslim From Industry

Recent Stories

Business facilitation centres being set up in five ..

Business facilitation centres being set up in five big cities: minister

10 minutes ago
 Lawyers raise concern over Indian SC verdict on Ka ..

Lawyers raise concern over Indian SC verdict on Kashmir

12 minutes ago
 DC Islamabad kicks off anti-polio drive targeting ..

DC Islamabad kicks off anti-polio drive targeting 400,000 children

12 minutes ago
 Iran lays to rest victims of IS twin bombings

Iran lays to rest victims of IS twin bombings

10 minutes ago
 Gold rates decline by Rs1,200 to Rs 217,000 per to ..

Gold rates decline by Rs1,200 to Rs 217,000 per tola

10 minutes ago
 Election Tribunal issues notice to Nawaz Sharif

Election Tribunal issues notice to Nawaz Sharif

10 minutes ago
Murder convict sent to gallows in Fatehjang

Murder convict sent to gallows in Fatehjang

10 minutes ago
 'We engaging with transporters on Yaro-Chaman High ..

'We engaging with transporters on Yaro-Chaman Highway to reopen route': Info Min ..

10 minutes ago
 US dollar declines further against Pakistani rupee ..

US dollar declines further against Pakistani rupee in interbank trading

24 minutes ago
 PRIAT project to reduce greenhouse gases

PRIAT project to reduce greenhouse gases

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 124 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 124 points

20 minutes ago
 Govt taking up issue of 'ghost article' with The E ..

Govt taking up issue of 'ghost article' with The Economist: Solangi

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir