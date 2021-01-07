UrduPoint.com
IIOJK Continues To Remain Cut Off From From World

Thu 07th January 2021

The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remained cut off from rest of the world for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday (today), as snowfall affected surface traffic

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remained cut off from rest of the world for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday (today), as snowfall affected surface traffic.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the fifth straight day around the Jawahar Tunnel due to landslides and shooting stones caused by the snowfall in the territory.

As a result, thousands of vehicles including loaded trucks are stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

As per officials, no vehicular movement shall be allowed on Srinagar-Jammu and vice-versa in view of snow accumulation around the Jawahar Tunnel, landslides, shooting stones and mudslides at Samroli, Dalwas, Cafeteria Morh, Sitaram Passi, Bai Nallah, Digdol Indian Army Camp, Magerkot, Gangroo, Salad and other areas.

