IIOJK has become a hell for Kashmiris due to Modi virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has become a hell for its inhabitants due to Modi virus and coronavirus.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Saturday said common Kashmiris were being killed by Modi virus and coronavirus. "Modi virus and coronavirus are affecting economy of the Kashmiris. Modi virus is more dangerous than corona virus for IIOJK people. COVID-19 cases/ indicators show that Indian government was intentionally spreading coronavirus in IIOJK," it said.

The report pointed out that India was using COVID-19 pandemic to inflict more miseries on the Kashmiris. "India is implementing its nefarious plans under the cover of coronavirus in IIOJK. It was deliberately making the Kashmiris suffer by creating shortage of healthcare equipments, medicines and doctors. Modi virus had put the life of IIOJK people at risk," it added.

The report maintained that the world community should come forward to protect the Kashmiri people from Indian aggression and Modi virus.