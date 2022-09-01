UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Has Been Converted Into A Hellhole By Indian Occupational Forces: Mahbooba Mufti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 10:28 PM

IIOJK has been converted into a hellhole by Indian occupational forces: Mahbooba Mufti

Lambasting the Indian occupational forces for crossing all limits of the State terrorism and violence against the population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday accused India of turning Kashmir into an open air jail, said a report from across the line of control

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Sep, 2022 ):Lambasting the Indian occupational forces for crossing all limits of the State terrorism and violence against the population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday accused India of turning Kashmir into an open air jail, said a report from across the line of control.

Mahbooba Mufti, currently in unlawful house-arrest in occupied Srinagar, said in a tv interview that the Indian forces had turned IIOJK into a hellhole. She said that the situation had become worse in the entire valley.

"I am under house arrest," she said, adding "I wanted to go outside visit Jammu - but unfortunately they have put bunkers outside my residence blocking all the gates of my residence in Srinagar.

" "Every home is now a jail now in Srinagar," adding "Kashmir has been turned into an open air jail." When the anchor asked about the reason of her arrest by the Indian occupational forces the former pro-India Kashmiri leader of "power politics in IIOJK" Mahbooba Mufti said, "No there is no any ground of my arrest as they have not declared the reason of my arrest." "They don't tell any thing about my house arrest," Mufti responded when asked that on which ground she had been put in the house arrest.

"They don't tell any thing since they can arrest any person any time in the valley," Mahbooba Mufti said, adding " they don't give any reason of arrest of any person."

