IIOJK HC directs Mehbooba to approach appropriate authority for passport issuance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The High Court, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has directed the Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti, to approach the appropriate authority for issuance of passport.

The division bench of Justice Javed Iqbal and Justice Tashi Rabstan stated this while hearing the fresh appeal filed by Mehbooba Mufti against the recent judgment 'denying her the passport', Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier on March 29, the court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey had denied any relief to Mehbooba Mufti by stating that the court cannot interfere with the course of action adopted by respondents which is governed by law.

In early March, Mehbooba Mufti had approached the court with a plea seeking issuance of her passport which according to her had been delayed by the authorities by more than three months.

She had filed for renewal of her passport on December 11, 2020 while her earlier passport was valid till May 31, 2019.