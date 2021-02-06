UrduPoint.com
IIOJK HC Order Release Of Kashmiri Youth Lodged At Agra Jail

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:44 PM

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the High Court has issued directions to the occupation authorities to release a Kashmiri youth lodged at Agra Jail of Indian state of Uttar Pradesh

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the High Court has issued directions to the occupation authorities to release a Kashmiri youth lodged at Agra Jail of Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The court of Justice Rajesh Oswal issued this direction after annulling the detention of the Kashmiri youth, Nazir Ahmed Tantray, under draconian law, Public Safety Act, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Advocate Bashir Ahmed Tak who represented the detained youth told media that Indian police had arrested Nazir Ahmed Tantray, a fruit vendor by profession, on 5 August 2019, shortly after the abrogation of special status of IIOJK by the Narednra Modi-led fascist Indian government.

He said that Tantray, a resident of Palhalan Pattan area of Baramulla district, was booked by the police and subsequently he was shifted to Agra Jail under the PSA.

Advocate Tak contended that the detenue is illiterate and a vendor by profession who barely knows ABC of law. He said the police didn't give him grounds of detention except putting it on paper that he was a stone-pelter. He argued that the detenue has been booked in old cases on flimsy grounds.

The court after hearing the arguments quashed the detention of Tantray under the PSA and directed the authorities to ensure his release from Agra Jail.

