IIOJK Kashmiris struggle to get fruits : MNA

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Layyah Abdul Majeed Khan on Monday said that Indian government could not stop the freedom struggle of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through force and bullets.

"No one can stop them from their true and just right of self-determination as they were facing massive human rights violations," Abdul Majeed said in a message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5).

He said that Indian government has violated all moral, diplomatic and political laws and Kashmiri youth were offering great sacrifices for freedom.

He appreciated the struggle of Kashmiri people for getting their right to self-determination adding India has to implement UN resolutions on IIOJK at last despite massive violations of human rights.

Replying to a question, people of Pakistan were standing besides Kashmiris and no one could make any separation wall between Pakistani and Kashmiri people.

Replying to another question, he said that freedom was the right of Kashmiri people and urged international community to play its role on the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.