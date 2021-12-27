UrduPoint.com

IIOJK People Asked Through Posters To Observe Strike On Jan 1

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:17 PM

IIOJK people asked through posters to observe strike on Jan 1

Posters have appeared in different areas of the territory asking people to observe complete shutdown on January 1, 2022, against the discriminatory proposals by Delimitation Commission and genocide of Kashmiri Muslims by Indian brutal forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Posters have appeared in different areas of the territory asking people to observe complete shutdown on January 1, 2022, against the discriminatory proposals by Delimitation Commission and genocide of Kashmiri Muslims by Indian brutal forces.

The posters pasted on walls, pillars and electricity poles in Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory asked the people to observe shutdown to send a clear message to the world and Indian government that they want right to self-determination and reject Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The posters displayed by Tehreek-e-Jammu Kashmir Bachaw, said the Kashmiris are demanding their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the United Nations.

The posters urged the people to hold demonstrations on the day against anti-Kashmir brutal acts, Delimitation Commission's illogical proposals and Modi's war crimes in the occupied territory.

The posters read that Modi government is destroying constitutional basis in Jammu and Kashmir to change the Muslim majority of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority to install a Hindutva Chief Minister.

