IIOJK people asked to observe October 27 as Black Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, more posters appeared in several areas of Srinagar asking people to observe October 27 as Black Day and mark it with a complete shutdown to register protest against India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters issued by Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League said, the Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle for freedom from Indian yoke till complete success.

The posters pasted on walls, pillars and electric polls said that the Kashmiris were engage in a peaceful struggle to secure their right to self-determination.

They termed the 27th October 1947 as the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKPL Chief Organizer, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, and Coordinator, Shaikh Nazir Ahmed, in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that on 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris' aspirations.

