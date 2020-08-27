IIOJK people deprived of even religious freedom

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiris have been deprived of all freedoms including religious freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiris have been deprived of all freedoms including religious freedom.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, said that India is violating all basic rights, including right to observe religious rites, in the occupied territory.

The report said the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, has not been allowed to offer congregational prayers of Juma and Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha for the past over ten years. Other resistance leaders, including Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have been continuously prevented from the same for the past one year, it said.

"Srinagar's historic Jamia mosque was kept locked by the authorities for the last one year. Attacks on religious places by Indian agents are a routine matter to keep the people away from worship.

The military siege of Dargah Hazratbal is a glaring example of suppression of Kashmiris' religious freedoms and desecration of their worship places," it added.

The report said every year, hundreds of people are denied passports and other travel documents to perform Hujj and Umrah just because of their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

The report maintained that fearing expression of anti-India sentiments, main Muharram processions have been banned in IIOJK since 1989.

"Despite restrictions, people take out Muharram processions in IIOJK. Pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans reverberate during Muharram processions. People raise slogans like, "We Want Freedom", "We are Pakistanis Pakistan is ours", "Down with India", "Go India go back" and "Leave Kashmir" during these processions. Most of the time, mourners are subjected to brute force by Indian troops," it said.

The report pointed out that Indian troops were carrying out widespread raids and arrests for the past over a week to stop people from demanding freedom during Muharram processions. Even women participants of Muharram processions are being brutally assaulted in the occupied territory, it added.

"Fascist Modi is the Yazid of the time for the Kashmiri Muslims. For IIOJK people, everyday is a day of Karbala. The resistance against Indian occupation in IIOJK is a manifestation of Hussainy character. Flag bearers of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will continue challenge Indian hegemony in IIOJK," it said.

The report said that Narendra Modi-led communal regime, which was shaping India's policy according to Hindutva dictates, had virtually turned IIOJK into Karbala.

It added that the international rights bodies must come forward to save the Kashmiri Muslims from Hindu fascism.