IIOJK people, Pakistanis to support freedom struggle till conclusion: Shamim Shawl

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Hurriyat Leader Shamim Shawl Thursday said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Pakistani nation would continue to support Kashmir cause till the logical end of freedom struggle.

In her message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, she told APP that on this day we had to vehemently and categorically claim to the world that state of Pakistan was standing with Kashmiri people for their just right to self determination.

She added that this support of Pakistan irked India which it should realize that would never end till the Kashmiris' success in achieving liberation from Indian occupation.

