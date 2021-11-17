UrduPoint.com

IIOJK People Urged To Hold Funeral Prayers In Absentia For Martyred Civilians On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:28 PM

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the people of the territory to organise funeral prayers in absentia for the four civilians martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar and hold peaceful protest rallies against the brutal killings after Juma prayers on Friday

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the people of the territory to organise funeral prayers in absentia for the four civilians martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar and hold peaceful protest rallies against the brutal killings after Juma prayers on Friday.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar also asked the people to express solidarity with the bereaved families. He urged the Kashmiri Diaspora to register their strong protest all over the world before Indian Embassies against the civilian killings in IIOJK at the hands of Indian occupational forces, Kashmir media service reported.

The spokesman demanded immediate probe by the International Criminal Court into the gruesome killing of civilians at Hyderpora by Indian troops. He appealed to the UN and the world rights organizations to take cognizance of the civilian killings in IIOJK and the worst war crimes being committed by Indian troops in the territory.

The APHC spokesman stressed the need for an early intervention of the United Nations Secretary General for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions to stop the genocide in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, posters appeared in different areas of IIOJK urging the people to observe complete shutdown in the occupied territory on Friday against the killing of the innocent civilians at Hyderpora.

The posters were pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Justice League, Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative, Kashmir Hurriyat Forum and Kashmir Resistance Movement.

On the other hand, the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement issued in Islamabad also appealed to the people of IIOJK to observe shutdown on Friday against the civilian killings.

