UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IIOJK Reports 610 New Covid-19 Positive Cases:

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 11:11 PM

IIOJK reports 610 new Covid-19 positive cases:

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir 610 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) - including 247 from Jammu division and 363 from Kashmir division, were reported on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) : In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir 610 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) - including 247 from Jammu division and 363 from Kashmir division, were reported on Saturday.

The total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 87364 so far, says a report reaching.

Also 06 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 04 from occupied Jammu division and 02 from occupied Kashmir Division, the report added.

The report on latest novel Corona virus (Covid-19) situation in IIOJK revealed that out of 87364 positive cases, 8704 were traced Active Positive of which 1372 died - including 454 in Jammu division and 918 in Kashmir division.

"Out of 1978626 test results available, 1891262 samples have been tested as negative till October 17, 2020", the report said.

"Till date 626061 persons were enlisted for observation which included 25203 persons in home quarantine, 8704 in isolation and 50263 in home surveillance. Besides, 540519 persons have completed their surveillance period, the report added.

Related Topics

India Died Jammu October 2020 From

Recent Stories

New Greek barrier at Turkish border ready by April ..

4 minutes ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

5 minutes ago

Farewell Ceremony For French Teacher to Take Place ..

27 minutes ago

Opposition's flopped show was the result of its pe ..

27 minutes ago

At Least 30 People Detained at Saturday Rally in B ..

27 minutes ago

UN official strongly condemns decapitation of a Fr ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.