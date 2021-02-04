UrduPoint.com
'IIOJK To Get Independence Soon'

'IIOJK to get independence soon'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Jamat-e-Islami Youth Wing Deputy General Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Sheikh said Kashmir Day (February 5) was a day of expressing solidarity with the sacrifices and struggle of Kashmiris for getting their legitimate right of self-determination.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said that India had used brutal forces to establish its illegal hegemony and violate human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that Pakistan's stance on IIOJK was very clear that the Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the wishes of the Kashmiris, adding that Pakistan would continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris.

More Stories From Kashmir

