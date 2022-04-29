'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), political experts and analysts have said that the territory is witnessing an upsurge in arbitrary arrests of political activists, human rights defenders and media persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), political experts and analysts have said that the territory is witnessing an upsurge in arbitrary arrests of political activists, human rights defenders and media persons.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews in Srinagar deplored that draconian laws such as Pubic Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are being employed for arbitrary detentions of innocent people in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said Hurriyat leaders, media men, rights defenders and even ordinary Kashmiris are being implicated in fake cases.

"Arbitrary arrests are aimed at terrorizing the freedom loving people of Kashmir. Arrests and raids are manifest of Modi regime's frustration to subdue the Kashmiri people.

Targeting of the Kashmiri journalists and human rights defenders is part of Modi's iron-fist policy. India is using anti-terror laws to detain and victimize Kashmiri rights defenders like Khurram Parvez and journalists including Fahad Shah," they said.

The political experts and analysts said arrest of Khurram Parvez, Fahad Shah, and others is aimed at silencing the voice of people of IIOJK. Modi government's pressure tactics have failed to deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their freedom cause, they pointed out.

The political experts and analysts deplored that the Modi regime is hell bent upon destroying all peaceful means of resolving the Kashmir dispute. They said India must be punished for perpetrating flagrant violations of international laws in IIOJK.