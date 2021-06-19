UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IIOJK Youth Calls For New Concerted, Forceful Push For Kashmiris Freedom From Indian Colonial Yoke

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:37 PM

IIOJK youth calls for new concerted, forceful push for Kashmiris freedom from Indian colonial yoke

N Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), illustrious Kashmiri youths outfit - Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum has, through street posters in occupied Srinagar and rest of the occupied valley, issued a clarion call to the Kashmiri nation to make a new concerted and forceful push for their freedom from the colonial Indian clutches, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), illustrious Kashmiri youths outfit - Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum has, through street posters in occupied Srinagar and rest of the occupied valley, issued a clarion call to the Kashmiri nation to make a new concerted and forceful push for their freedom from the colonial Indian clutches, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

"Through their poster campaign it impressed upon the dauntless people of Jammu and Kashmir State to launch a fresh national drive aimed at frustrating all Indian evil designs of strengthening its illegal and forcible hold of their motherland", the report said.

JK SYF today put up hundreds of posters in Pulwama and Budgam areas of the occupied state calling for defying the illegal and oppressive Indian rule and organising state wide protests and public rallies to convey to the world fraternity their rejection of the Indian rule n their distraught at the world indifference to the Indian state terrorism and their unending plight.

The posters also appealed to the UN and the civilized world to discharge their legal and moral responsibilities in this regard by bringing pressure to bear upon the communal Modi regime to end its brutal repression of the fettered people of the international recognized Jammu & Kashmir State, the report added.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Line Of Control Jammu Srinagar Moral All From

Recent Stories

Five arrested, 5kg hashish seized in sargodha

7 minutes ago

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Hamza Shehbaz enjoy gossi ..

17 minutes ago

National Netball Championship from June 27

13 minutes ago

New Zealand bowl against India in World Test Champ ..

13 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Iran's Raisi on Winning Presid ..

13 minutes ago

UAE becomes world&#039;s second country to approve ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.