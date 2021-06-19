IIOJK youth calls for new concerted, forceful push for Kashmiris freedom from Indian colonial yoke

N Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), illustrious Kashmiri youths outfit - Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum has, through street posters in occupied Srinagar and rest of the occupied valley, issued a clarion call to the Kashmiri nation to make a new concerted and forceful push for their freedom from the colonial Indian clutches, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), illustrious Kashmiri youths outfit - Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum has, through street posters in occupied Srinagar and rest of the occupied valley, issued a clarion call to the Kashmiri nation to make a new concerted and forceful push for their freedom from the colonial Indian clutches, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

"Through their poster campaign it impressed upon the dauntless people of Jammu and Kashmir State to launch a fresh national drive aimed at frustrating all Indian evil designs of strengthening its illegal and forcible hold of their motherland", the report said.

JK SYF today put up hundreds of posters in Pulwama and Budgam areas of the occupied state calling for defying the illegal and oppressive Indian rule and organising state wide protests and public rallies to convey to the world fraternity their rejection of the Indian rule n their distraught at the world indifference to the Indian state terrorism and their unending plight.

The posters also appealed to the UN and the civilized world to discharge their legal and moral responsibilities in this regard by bringing pressure to bear upon the communal Modi regime to end its brutal repression of the fettered people of the international recognized Jammu & Kashmir State, the report added.