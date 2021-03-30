UrduPoint.com
IIOJK's Ex "CM" Farooq Abdullah Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:32 PM

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, former puppet chief minister of the State and National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, said his son Omar Abdullah in a tweet, says a report reaching here Tuesday evening from across the Line of Control

Omar, who was recently released from long house arrest since New Delhi's unilater sinister act of August 05, 20219 scrapping special status of the Internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State, said he and his family members are self isolating till they are cleared by the reports of COVID-19 tests.

He also asked others who were in contacted with him and his father Farooq Abdullah to take all precautions required for prevention from COVID-19, the report said.

Taking to micro blogging social networking site twitter Omar wrote "My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request any one who has come into contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions", the report added.

