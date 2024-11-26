Open Menu

IIOJK's "ruling" National Conference Condemns Indian Police Action At Shahi Jamia Masjid In India's UP State

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Nov, 2024) The IIOJK-based ancient politocal party -the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing of four innocent Muslims and the injuries sustained by numerous other Muslims during the violent police action.

"In his unwavering condemnation of the continual killings of Muslims in various Indian states, the party's State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar emphasised that the incident should not be overlooked and the perpetrators should not be allowed to escape justice. He highlighted the escalating violence against Muslims in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and their increasing suffering as a result of unjust actions by the local government.

The Kashmiri leader stressed that such incidents not only damage India's already bad reputation on a global scale but also further marginalize the Muslim community within India, the largest minority community in India, the report said.

Imran Nabi Dar emphasised, “the incident should not be overlooked and the perpetrators should not be allowed to escape justice.”

Imran, the report continued, emphatically stated that the Indian Supreme Court has clearly outlined in the Places of Worship Act of 1991 that all religious sites existing in 1947 must remain undisturbed.

TheJamia Masjid in Sambhal holds a significant historical value as Muslims have been praying there for centuries. It is a mosque that has stood for 500 years, with regular prayers still being offered.

"Despite this, a survey was conducted immediately after a court order, raising unnecessary questions", the NC leader said adding that the wounds of the Babri Masjid's demolition still haunt the Muslims acriss India including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state- which is why the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act was put in place to protect the sanctity of all religious sites as they were in 1947, he underlined.

The Indian Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict also stressed the importance of this law", he pointed out adding that it was concerning to see recent judicial actions disregarding this legislation and delving into such actions without an end, the report added.

More Stories From Kashmir