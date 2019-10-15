IIUI President calls for an end to miseries in Occupied Kashmir

International Islamic University (IIUI) President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh on Tuesday called for an end to miseries in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

During a meeting with Matloob Inqlabi, former member legislative assembly Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Vice President Pakistan People's Party AJK, he prayed for an end to miseries and a peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

He said Kashmiris were a symbol of struggle and their commitment and love for the land was unprecedented.

He said that love and devotion of Pakistanis for the Kashmir cause was appreciable.

He emphasized on peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.

IIUI President agreed on the proposal given by Matloob Inqlabi that Vice Chancellors' grand meeting and conference should be held in Kashmir to discuss the role of academia in solution to Kashmir issues.

Matloob Inqlabi lauded IIUI and its services for Muslim world, adding that IIUI's collaborations with AJK varsities can help in broadening the exposure of the students of AJK.

He said it will also help in bringing Kashmir issue on world forums through an academic struggle via conferences, seminars and international dialogues.

University crest and publications were also presented to Matloob Inqlabiby IIUI President.