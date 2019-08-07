IJT expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

(@imziishan)

Students of different colleges in the provincial capital took out a motorbike and car rally under the aegis of Islami Jamiat Tulaba (IJT) to condemn India's illegal move to revoke special status of occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Students of different colleges in the provincial capital took out a motorbike and car rally under the aegis of Islami Jamiat Tulaba (IJT) to condemn India 's illegal move to revoke special status of occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally, led by IJT leaders, Hamza Siddiqui, Hafiz Zunnoorain, Abdul Rehman and other office-bearers, was taken out from Nasser Bagh and culminated at Jallo Chowk.

The participants were carrying placards expressing solidarity with the people of Indian held Kashmir and chanted slogans condemning Indian forces' brutalities against innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers said that Pakistanis wanted to tell India and the international community that they were united on the Kashmir issue.

They strongly condemned Indian forces for ruthlessly using cluster bombs on children and elderly people across the Line of Control (LoC).