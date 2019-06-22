Illegal detention of TeH leader condemned

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has condemned the illegal detention of 75-year-old party leader, Abdul Subhan Wani, saying that the authorities are not even bothered about his age.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said Abdul Subhan Wani is suffering from various ailments and despite that police arrested him and lodged him in police station without any reason.

He said irrespective of age, Kashmiri youth and Hurriyat leaders and activists are being detained and there is no let-up in harassment and intimidation of the Kashmiris at the hands of Indian police and troops. "It is quite disheartening that Abdul Subhan Wani is being subjected to vengeance by the authorities," he added.

Meanwhile,, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, in Islamabad town, today.

A JKPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a police party arrived at the residence of Mukhtar Ahmed Waza in Kadipora area of Islamabad and took him into custody. He said that the JKPL Chairman was lodged at Sherbagh Police Station in the town.

The spokesman said that before arrest, Mukhtar Waza while addressing different condolence meetings in Islamabad areas questioned the silence of the world human rights bodies on the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

