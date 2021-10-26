UrduPoint.com

Illegal Occupation Of Jammu & Kashmir By India To Be Ended Soon; Hopes Dr Akmal Madni

Chairman Mutthida Muslim Movement Dr Muhammad Akmal Madni on Tuesday hoped that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and Indian Illegal Occupation of the valley would be ended soon

Talking to media persons here, Dr Akmal Madni remarked that Muslim Ummah should play their due role in abolishing Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He observed that Indian aggressive occupation was about to end. Modi government was depriving Kashmiris from their due rights.

Hindutva policy of the Indian government would surely failed.

The people who felt pain for the innocent people of IIOJK should come forward and raise their effective voice for end to cruelties.

The state terrorism by Indian government was not hidden to world, said Dr Madni. It is responsibility of the human rights organization to expose ugly face of Modi government.

Dr Madni also appealed United Nations to perform their due role for freedom of the Kashmiris.

