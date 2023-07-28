Open Menu

Imam Hussain (RA) Doctrine Teaches Us, Truth Can Never Be Sacrificed At Any Cost: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Imam Hussain (RA) doctrine teaches us, truth can never be sacrificed at any cost: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the philosophy of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) teaches that everything can be sacrificed for the sake of truth, but truth cannot be sacrificed for anything

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) , :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the philosophy of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) teaches that everything can be sacrificed for the sake of truth, but truth cannot be sacrificed for anything.

In his message issued on Friday on the 9th day of sacred month of Muharram ul Haraam, the president said that at Karbala, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) set an example and practically showed us how to stand up firmly and fight for the protection of islam and Islamic values.

The sacrifice of the martyrs of Karbala, he said, would serve as a beacon of light for the people of the world.

"The tragic incident carries with it a universal message of freedom and peace, especially for the suppressed and subjugated nations around the world", the president said.

He also said that Karbala was an unforgettable incident in the history of Islam wherein Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions offered their lives for the supremacy of Islam.

The AJK president further said that Hussain (RA) created a history of sacrifices that was unparalleled in human history.

There was a dire need to understand and realize the essence and the true spirit of Karbala, he added.

He said that no power on earth can suppress the voice of Kashmiri people provided we follow in the footsteps of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed Karbala Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muharram

Recent Stories

Black Cobra, OSTIM ink MoU to drive innovation in ..

Black Cobra, OSTIM ink MoU to drive innovation in defence and aerospace sectors

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Stallions Group reports net profit of AED ..

Emirates Stallions Group reports net profit of AED 597 million in H1 2023

2 minutes ago
 Mohsin Dawar briefs senior US Congressional leader ..

Mohsin Dawar briefs senior US Congressional leaders on political situation in Pa ..

12 minutes ago
 Ten-player China beat Haiti to stay alive after wi ..

Ten-player China beat Haiti to stay alive after wild World Cup clash

12 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls Italy's Recognition of Holodomor in U ..

Moscow Calls Italy's Recognition of Holodomor in Ukraine as Genocide Unfriendly ..

12 minutes ago
 Treasury Says US Banks 'Well Positioned' for Signi ..

Treasury Says US Banks 'Well Positioned' for Significant Downside Scenarios

11 minutes ago
McConnell to Keep Leading US Senate Republicans Th ..

McConnell to Keep Leading US Senate Republicans Through 2024 Despite Concerns - ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia, African Countries Agree to Ensure Africa's ..

Russia, African Countries Agree to Ensure Africa's Food, Energy Security

15 minutes ago
 Rain-triggered floods cuts off Balochistan with Si ..

Rain-triggered floods cuts off Balochistan with Sindh

15 minutes ago
 Seth Hari Ram organises niaz, langar

Seth Hari Ram organises niaz, langar

15 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized to observe Youm e Ashur ..

All arrangements finalized to observe Youm e Ashur

15 minutes ago
 BIWRMDP, IUCN Pakistan celebrate Inter'l Day for ..

BIWRMDP, IUCN Pakistan celebrate Inter'l Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecos ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir