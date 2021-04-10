Imams, Khateebs across IIOJK call for immediate release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) : In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), as per the programme and announcement of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the Ulema, Aima and Khateebs of the grand Masajid, Khanqahs, Imambargahs and Shrines on the occasion of congregation vehemently condemned the long house detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq and termed it a gross violation of an individual's personal freedom besides a sheer interference in the religious affairs, said a report reaching here Saturday night from across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement issued to the media in occupied Srinagar, the Ulemas and Khateebs said that as the holy month of Ramazan is about to commence, the authorities must release unconditionally the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir and all the political prisoners and youth who are languishing in jails.

At the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Vice President of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid IIOJK and Imam & Khateeb of the grand Masjid Moulana Ahmad Syed Naqshbandi while stressing upon the authorities to release the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir said the sentiments of the people are hurt due to the continuous detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

He reiterated that the pulpit and minarets of Jama Masjid are silent due to the absence of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir which otherwise used to reverberate with Qaal Allah Wa Qaala Rasool Muhammad (SAW), the report said.

Those who spoke in their respective mosques, shrines and imambargahs include Moulana Rehmatullah Qasmi at Darul Uloom Raheemiya, Anjuman Sharie Shian chief Agha Syed Hassan Mosvi Al Safvi at Buffon Mufti Muhammad Yaqoob Baba Al Madni of Jamiat Ahle Hadees, Ittihad-ul- Muslimeen's Molvi Masroor Abbas Ansari, Karwaan-e-Islami chief Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, Anjuman Tableegul Islam's Moulana Ali Akbar, Anjuman Himayat-ul- Islam's Moulana Khursheed Ahmad Kanoongo, Jamait Hamdania's Mohammad Ashraf Anayati, Aasar Shareef Khiram sirhams Mufti Zia-ul- Haq Nazmi, Anjuman Ulema-i- Ahnaaf's Moulana Syed Farooq Ahmad, Khankah Naqashband sahibs Khateeb wa Imam Prof.

Mir Mohammad Tayib Kamili, Aastan Aaliya Khanyar Shareef's Khalid Geelani, Darul Uloom Sabeel-al Huda's Mufti Ajaz ul Hassan Banday, Bazm-i- Tawheed Ahlihadees's PIr Rahamat Ullah, Moulana, Tariq ul islam, Khateeb wa imam jama Masjid Handwars's Mufti Nizam ul Haq Nadwi, Anjuman Mazharul Haq Beerwah's Moulana Lateef Ahmad Bukhari, Mufti Sayed Ahmad Bukhari, Aima Masajid Jammu Kashmir's General Secretary Hafiz Abdul Rehman Ashrafi, Moulana Tariq Ahmad Madani, Mufti Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Mufti Mohammad Ahmad, Karwani Khatami Naboovat's Mufti Mudasir Ahmad, Jamait Anwar-ul Islam's Sheikh Gh. Mohammad, Jinab Mufti Shabir Ahmad , Qazi Mohammad Shabir, Mufti Irshad Ahmad Qasmi, Moulana Maroof Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad Rather, Bashir Ahmad Kenoo, Khurshid Ahmad Wani, Nazir Ahmad Shah, Khurshid Ahmad Wani, and Moulana M.S. Rehman Shahms. Khateebs of Jamia Masjid Banihal and Jamia Masjid Jammu also demanded the immediate release of Mirwaiz.

Earlier in their Friday sermons- held in very restricted environment imposed by the Indian occupying forces, the Imams and Khateebs also impressed upon the people to religiously follow the Covid-19 guidelines and SOPs advised by health experts by wearing masks, using sanitizers and ensuring social distancing in Masaajids - (Mosques), Khanqahs and Imambargahs.