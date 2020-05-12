UrduPoint.com
Implementation Of SOPs On Lockdown Reviewed In AJK

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:02 PM

A high level meeting Tuesday reviewed prevailing lockdown situation and implementation status on SOPs issued for the business community in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) : A high level meeting Tuesday reviewed prevailing lockdown situation and implementation status on SOPs issued for the business community in the state.

Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana chaired.

Representatives of the traders associations and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion the Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana directed that hundred percent implementation on the recommended precautionary measures and other SOPs issued by the government would be ensured.

He said shops would be open at given time while shopkeepers would ensure using face mask and observing social distancing.

The Chief Secretary said that protecting the lives of public as well as businesses was the prime responsibility of the government.

He urged the representatives of the traders associations to help implementing the SOPs in the business centers and markets.

