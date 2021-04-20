Implementation of UN resolutions, key to settlement Kashmir issue: Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that implementation of United Nations resolutions is the only key to reach permanent settlement of lingering Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that implementation of United Nations resolutions is the only key to reach permanent settlement of lingering Kashmir issue.

Addressing the 55th death anniversary of an Illustrious Kashmiri leader Raja Muhammad Haider Khan in the state metropolis, he said Kashmiri will never accept any resolution of Kashmir dispute other than plebiscite in line with the UN resolutions.

He said settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions had always remained the principled stand of Pakistan and Kashmiri have also been struggling for the implementation of United Nations agreed resolutions for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

Haider said India has launched a war of repressions in occupied Kashmir and is engaged in the systematic killings of Kashmiri people to crush the popular freedom movement launched by the people for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

The Prime Minister said that the government for the first time gained administrative and financial autonomy and presented the case of Azad Kashmir before the Federal government effectively.

He thanked the immediate past for extending generous financial assistance for the development of Azad Kashmir and increased the beget of Azad Kashmir which provided the financial space to the government to complete the mega developmental projects for the socio economic well being of the people of the state.

He urged the people to strictly follow the SOPs in view of the grave situation of corona pandemic in the state and called for offering special prayers for the solidarity and integrity of the country and for those who have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

Speakers including the President of Hyder Memorial Raja Muhammad Mumtaz Khan and others paid glowing tributes to the political and democratic services rendered by late Raja Muhammad Haider Khan.